Hungarian Amarissa Toth apologises for erasing mark in match against China’s Zhang Shuai

BUDAPEST - Little known Hungarian player Amarissa Toth has apologised for erasing a ball mark during her Hungarian Grand Prix match against Zhang Shuai, with the disputed line call leading to the Chinese world number 28 retiring from the contest in tears.

On Tuesday, second seed Zhang hit a crosscourt forehand that appeared to land on the line but was called out by the line judge.

The chair umpire then stepped down to take a look at the mark and confirmed the ball had landed outside the line.

Zhang was incensed by the call and asked to speak with the tournament supervisor.

The match continued for one more point but the disagreement over the disputed call continued, before Toth walked up to the mark and used her shoes to erase it.

Zhang looked visibly distressed during the changeover and a physio was called to check on her before she opted to retire while trailing 6-5 in the opening set of their round of 32 match in Budapest.

The home crowd jeered Zhang during the incident, while Toth shook hands with her before putting her arms up in celebration.

Toth’s behaviour was swiftly condemned by fellow players and greats such as Martina Navratilova on social media, with Zhang taking to Instagram to complain about the call and thanking those who supported her.

“I did not think that my first ever WTA main draw success of my career would cause such a storm,” Toth said, in a statement uploaded to the tournament’s Facebook page after her defeat to Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl on Thursday.

“I am extremely sorry for what happened. I respect Zhang Shuai as a player and as a person. It was never my intention to disrespect, hurt or upset anybody, let alone Zhang Shuai.

“I do realise I shouldn’t have celebrated the way I celebrated after the match and I’m sorry for that. I was acting in the heat of the match and got caught up by my emotions and the moment. I focused on tennis, I didn’t want to win like that.”