Holger Rune faces Botic Van de Zandschulp again in Munich final

BERLIN - Defending champion Holger Rune and Botic van de Zandschulp will face off in the final of the ATP tournament in Munich for the second year running.

Top seed Rune booked his ticket to Sunday’s final after defeating Australian Christopher O’Connell in straight sets in Saturday’s semi-final.

The 19-year-old Dane, who has never lost in Munich, made short work of O’Connell, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Ranked 82 in the world, O’Connell made it through to the last four after dispatching home favourite Alexander Zverev in the round of 16.

Later, fourth-seeded Van de Zandschulp beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) in his semi-final.

In the 2022 final Rune claimed his first ATP title when Van de Zandschulp retired injured when leading 4-3 in the opening set. AFP

