Holder Rybakina into Wimbledon last eight after rival quits in tears, Keys ends Andreeva’s dream run

LONDON – Defending champion Elena Rybakina made the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, after opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia quit in tears with injury after just five games.

The Kazakh was 3-1 up when the Brazilian world No. 13 took a medical timeout on Centre Court to treat a lower back injury.

She limped back onto the court but was reduced to walking pace and was in tears as she saw out the fifth game before retiring.

“It’s never easy to finish a match like this. I hope it is nothing really serious, it is really unlucky for Beatriz,” said Rybakina.

“Hopefully she is going to get better and I am just happy to play another round.”

She added: “I was feeling the ball really well even though it was really windy today.”

World No. 3 Rybakina will face either two-time champion Petra Kvitova or 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur for a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Madison Keys fought back from a set and 4-1 down to end Mirra Andreeva’s hopes of becoming the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 26 years.

The 18th-ranked American came through against the 16-year-old Russian 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to make the last eight for the first time since 2015.

However, the tie ended in controversy when Andreeva was handed her second code violation of the match for slamming her racquet into the ground at deuce in the eighth game of the final set.

She was hit with a penalty point which in turn gave Keys match point, with the American going on to seal the tie.

Andreeva protested that she had slipped and had not banged her racquet into the surface intentionally.

“I knew she’s a phenomenal player. I knew I had to stay in the match and get an opportunity to break back. I got the momentum and kept going,” said Keys, whose big game yielded 39 winners and 40 unforced errors.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t feeling the pressure (of facing a qualifier). I didn’t want to be the first player to lose to her to get to her first quarter-final at a Slam.”