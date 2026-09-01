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US Open day two

Aug 31 - Highlights of the second day at U.S. Open on Monday (times GMT):

SHELTON ADVANCES

Eighth seed Ben Shelton recovered from a first-set stumble to defeat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2, as he seeks to become the first American man to win the U.S. Open title since 2003.

0037 SWIATEK DOWNS WANG

Six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated China's Wang Xiyu 6-2 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Argentine Nadia Podoroska.

2245 BERRETTINI SURVIVES WAWRINKA TEST

Italian Matteo Berrettini knocked out three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 6-0. Switzerland's Wawirnka, the U.S. Open champion in 2016, was granted a late wildcard and is set to retire at the end of the season. Berretini will face Argentine Mariano Navone in the second round.

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2137 NOSKOVA ELIMINATES VOLYNETS

Czech Lynda Noskova defeated American Katie Volynets 7-5 6-1. Wimbledon champion Noskova is through to the second round, where she will face Lanlana Tararudee from Thailand.

1955 ALCARAZ KNOCKS OUT SAFIULLIN

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz knocked out Russian Roman Safiullin in straight sets. The Spaniard got his title defence off to a flying start with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory, he will face next Portuguese Jaime Faria.

1939 ANISIMOVA BEATS KRUEGER

American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova moved past compatriot Ashlyn Krueger 6-1 6-3. The Wimbledon runner up will face Austrian Lilli Tagger in the second round.

1806 TSITSIPAS UPSETS FILS

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out 10th seed Arthur Fills in the first round, beating him 4-6 7-6(3) 6-1 6-4.

1707 SABALENKA BEATS OSORIO

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her title defence with a 6-2 6-4 win over Camila Osorio.

1607 MUCHOVA MOVES ONTO SECOND ROUND

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova brushed aside Sinja Kraus as the Czech seventh seed won 6-3 6-0 in their first-round match.

1500 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under cloudy skies, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celcius.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Camila Osorio (Colombia)

Roman Safiullin (Russia) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Anastasia Zakharova (Russia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 10-Arthur Fils (France)

Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 10-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Wang Xiyu (China)

Martin Damm (U.S.) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) REUTERS