Highlights-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his first round match against Australia's Adam Walton REUTERS/Hollie Adams

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 - Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open on Monday(times GMT):

0043 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play got under way on the main showcourts at Melbourne Park with American third seed Coco Gauff beginning her bid for a third Grand Slam title against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova on Rod Laver Arena.

On adjacent Margaret Court Arena, 11th seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia was in first-round action against Dutch Jesper de Jong. Other top seeds, including Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, are also scheduled across the show courts as the opening round continues in warm, sunny conditions.

ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY(Prefix number denotes seeding)

ROD LAVER ARENA (play begins at 0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Kamila Rakhimova (Uzbekistan)

Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) v 6-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Yuan Yue (China) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Pedro Martinez (Spain) v 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

11-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Jasper de Jong (Netherlands)

Simona Waltert (Switzerland) v 4-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Mattia Bellucci (Italy) v 12-Casper Ruud (Norway)

JOHN CAIN ARENA (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 7-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

6-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Anastasia Zakharova (Russia)

Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Alexei Popyrin (Australia) v Alexandre Muller (France) REUTERS