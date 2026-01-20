HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 20 - Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open on Tuesday (times GMT):

0610 KHACHANOV EXACTS REVENGE ON MICHELSEN

Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov fired 24 aces and 71 winners as he came out on a top in a near four-hour battle with Alex Michelsen, sealing a 4-6 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-3 victory.

Michelsen had upset Khachanov in straight sets in the third round last year.

0530 RYBAKINA CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND

Fifth seed Elena Rybakina beat Kaja Juvan 6-4 6-3 in a match that lasted just 72 minutes, firing 22 winners past the Slovenian.

0527 SHELTON OVERCOMES HUMBERT IN STRAIGHT SETS

American eighth seed Ben Shelton beat France's Ugo Humbert 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(5) in a battle between two lefthanders to march into the second round.

0348 MUSETTI THROUGH AFTER COLLIGNON RETIRES

Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round after his Belgian opponent Raphael Collignon retired while trailing 4-6 7-6(3) 7-5 3-2. Musetti will play fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Collignon had given the Italian fifth seed a tough time early on but began cramping towards the end of the third set and retired after the three-hour mark in hot conditions.

0320 STRAIGHT SETS WIN, STRAIGHT TO THE TOILET FOR DARDERI

Italian 22nd seed Luciano Darderi beat Cristian Garin 7-6(5) 7-5 7-6(3) in just under three hours but did not hang around to celebrate, sprinting to the bathroom immediately after shaking hands with his Chilean opponent.

Darderi had also rushed to the bathroom earlier when Garin needed treatment to his foot.

0225 KEYS ADVANCES AFTER EARLY HICCUP

Defending champion Madison Keys found herself 4-0 down in the opening set against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova but quickly recovered to win 7-6(6) 6-1. The ninth seed will next play American compatriot Ashlyn Krueger in the second round.

0154 FERNANDEZ SHOCKED BY INDONESIA'S TJEN

Janice Tjen upset former U.S. Open finalist and Canadian 22nd seed Leylah Fernandez 6-2 7-6(1) to become the first Indonesian to win a match at the Australian Open in 28 years.

0145 AUSTRALIA'S PRESTON PROGRESSES

Australian wildcard Taylah Preston beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-3 2-6 6-3 for the 20-year-old's first Grand Slam match win.

0020 PLAY UNDERWAY

The main showcourts at Melbourne Park were in action, with Madison Keys taking on Oleksandra Oliynykova at the Rod Laver Arena as she started her defence of her first Grand Slam title.

Jannik Sinner kicks off his campaign for a third consecutive Australian Open title against Hugo Gaston.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti faces Raphael Collignon. Other top seeds, including Ben Shelton, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, are also scheduled to play across the show courts as the opening round continues in warm conditions.

ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY

Here is the order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

Oleksandra Oliynykova (Ukraine) v 9-Madison Keys (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Ugo Humbert (France)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

Hugo Gaston (France) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

16-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Antonia Ruzic (Croatia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

5-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Raphael Collignon (Belgium)

5-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Kaja Juvan (Slovenia)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

Katie Boulter (Britain) v 10-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Shintaro Mochizuki (Japan) v 31-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

Tereza Valentova (Czech Republic) v 30-Maya Joint (Australia)

15-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v Alex Michelsen (U.S.)

Night session (0600 GMT/1700 AEDT)

Valentin Royer (France) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

Maddison Inglis (Australia) v Kimberly Birrell (Australia) REUTERS