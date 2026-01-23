HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 22 - Highlights of the sixth day at the Australian Open on Friday (times GMT):

0013 PLAY UNDERWAY

The main showcase courts at Melbourne Park are in full swing on Friday, with men's world number one Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz set to continue his campaign for a career Grand Slam as he faces Frenchman Corentin Moutet on Rod Laver Arena, while two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus meets Russia's Anastasia Potapova earlier in the day.

The Margaret Court Arena hosts an all-American showdown as world number three Coco Gauff faces compatriot Hailey Baptiste, while other featured matches include Australia's Alex de Minaur taking on American Frances Tiafoe and a politically charged encounter between Russia's Diana Shnaider and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina across the courts under clear blue skies.

ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

Rod Laver Arena

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Anastasia Potapova (Austria)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 32-Corentin Moutet (France)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

29-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v 6-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania) v 8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Margaret Court Arena

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

11-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Fabian Marozsan (Hungary)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Hailey Baptiste (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 23-Diana Shnaider (Russia)

10-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina)

John Cain Arena

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

17-Victoria Mboko (Canada) v 14-Clara Tauson (Denmark)

19-Tommy Paul (U.S.) v 14-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain)

Night session (0600 GMT/1700 AEDT)

29-Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 26-Cam Norrie (Britain) REUTERS