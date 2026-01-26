HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day nine

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her fourth round match against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Jan 26 - Highlights of the ninth day at the Australian Open on Monday (times GMT):

0200 PEGULA OUSTS DEFENDING CHAMPION KEYS

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula reached the quarter-finals after a 6-3 6-4 win over fellow American and defending champion Madison Keys.

0044 - PLAY STARTS ON THE MAIN SHOWCOURTS

First up at Rod Laver Arena is an all-American showdown between Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys, co-hosts of "The Player's Box" podcast who had promised some trash talk ahead of their fourth-round match.

After that, big-serving American Taylor Fritz, who had struggled with a knee injury coming into the tournament that he said bothered him during his third-round win over crowd-favourite Stan Wawrinka, battles Italy's Lorenzo Musetti for a chance to face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Order of play on the main showcourts on the ninth day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

6-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 9-Madison Keys (U.S.)

5-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

Maddison Inglis (Australia) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v 12-Casper Ruud (Norway)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session (0500 GMT/1600 AEDT)

5-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v 21-Elise Mertens (Belgium)

22-Luciano Darderi (Italy) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session (0230 GMT/1330 AEDT)

Wang Xinyu (China) v 4-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) REUTERS