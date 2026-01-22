HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2026 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his second round match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Jan 22 - Highlights of the fifth day at the Australian Open on Thursday (times GMT):

0330 MUSETTI WINS ITALIAN BATTLE

Lorenzo Musetti, the fifth seed, dominated his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Sonego, winning the contest 6-3 6-3 6-4 to advance to the third round.

Musetti outperformed his namesake in long rallies while the 30-year-old Sonego appeared to be struggling physically towards the end against his younger opponent.

0330 HOME FAVOURITES OUSTED EARLY

Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata went down 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-2 against the 30th seed Valentin Vacherot, while Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny lost 6-3 6-2 6-2 to American Ben Shelton.

0315 PLISKOVA WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova, who had two surgeries on her left ankle last year and played only three games, defeated Indonesian Janice Tjen 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round.

0210 QUICK WINS FOR KHACHANOV, MENSIK

Karen Khachanov took a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-3 win over American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy, while the 16th seed Jakub Mensik also made quick work of Spanish qualifier Rafael Jodar, winning 6-2 6-4 6-4. Both the matches ended in less than two hours.

0150 BADOSA ELIMINATED

The 25th seed, Paula Badosa, a semifinalist in Melbourne 12 months ago, made an early exit, losing to the unseeded Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-4 6-4 in her second round contest.

0140 PEGULA ADVANCES

Jessica Pegula, the sixth seed, dominated the second-round contest against her fellow American McCartney Kessler, winning 6-0 6-2 to advance to the third round.

0126 KEYS MOVES PAST KRUEGER

Defending champion Madison Keys beat American compatriot Ashlyn Krueger 6-1 7-5 to reach the third round.

0010 PLAY UNDERWAY

The main showcase courts at Melbourne Park are buzzing on Thursday with defending champion Italian Jannik Sinner set to continue his bid for a third Australian Open title against local contender James Duckworth on Rod Laver Arena, while 10-time winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia meets Italian Francesco Maestrelli earlier in the day.

The Margaret Court Arena hosts the "Battle of Lorenzos" as Italy's Lorenzo Musetti faces compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

Women's world number two, Poland's Iga Swiatek, and Japan's Naomi Osaka are also among the top names in action across the courts in partly sunny conditions.

ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

Rod Laver Arena:

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

6-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v McCartney Kessler (U.S.)

Francesco Maestrelli (Italy) v 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

James Duckworth (Australia) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

5-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Varvara Gracheva (France)

Margaret Court Arena:

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

5-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)

Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 4-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

16-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

Jaume Munar (Spain) v 12-Casper Ruud (Norway)

John Cain Arena:

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 9-Madison Keys (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Dane Sweeny (Australia)

Night session (0600 GMT/1700 AEDT)

Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) REUTERS