HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Jan 22 - Highlights of the fifth day at the Australian Open on Thursday (times GMT):

0010 PLAY UNDERWAY

The main showcase courts at Melbourne Park are buzzing on Thursday with defending champion Italian Jannik Sinner set to continue his bid for a third Australian Open title against local contender James Duckworth on Rod Laver Arena, while 10-time winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia meets Italian Francesco Maestrelli earlier in the day.

Madison Keys, another defending champion, faces fellow American Ashlyn Krueger on John Cain Arena, while the Margaret Court Arena hosts the "Battle of Lorenzos" as Italy's Lorenzo Musetti faces compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

Women's world number two, Poland's Iga Swiatek, and Japan's Naomi Osaka are also among the top names in action across the courts in partly sunny conditions.

ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

Rod Laver Arena:

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

6-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v McCartney Kessler (U.S.)

Francesco Maestrelli (Italy) v 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

James Duckworth (Australia) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

5-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Varvara Gracheva (France)

Margaret Court Arena:

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

5-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)

Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 4-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

16-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

Jaume Munar (Spain) v 12-Casper Ruud (Norway)

John Cain Arena:

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 9-Madison Keys (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Dane Sweeny (Australia)

Night session (0600 GMT/1700 AEDT)

Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) REUTERS