HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Jan 25 - Highlights of the eighth day at the Australian Open on Sunday (times GMT):

0946 DE MINAUR SETS UP ALCARAZ CLASH

Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur eased past 10th seed Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-1 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in a row. The 26-year-old faces top seed and six-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight.

0940 DJOKOVIC THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS AFTER MENSIK INJURY

Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals after his fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew with an abdominal injury.

0915 MEDVEDEV KNOCKED OUT

American Learner Tien eliminated 11th seed Daniil Medvedev in a fourth-round upset, winning the match 6-4 6-0 6-3.

Tien won 10 games in a row before Medvedev showed signs of a resurgence and won three games on the trot. But the Russian was unable to carry on the momentum and Tien picked a comfortable win.

0825 ZVEREV MARCHES ON

Alexander Zverev, last year's finalist, continued his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title as he cruised past Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-2 6-4 6-4 to make his way to the quarter-finals.

0705 GAUFF WINS BATTLE AGAINST MUCHOVA

American Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals after a battle with Czech Karolina Muchova, the third seed emerging with a 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory.

0530 ALCARAZ THROUGH TO QUARTERS

World number one Carlos Alcaraz booked a spot in the quarter-finals by beating American Tommy Paul 7-6(6) 6-4 7-5.

The Spaniard reached his 14th quarter-final at a Grand Slam, the most by any player in the Open Era before turning 23, surpassing Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker (13).

0325 JOVIC CRUISES PAST PUTINTSEVA

Iva Jovic posted a dominant 6-0 6-1 victory over Kazak Yulia Putintseva to set up a quarter-final against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

The 18-year-old American becomes the youngest player to reach the women’s quarters without dropping a set since Venus Williams in 1998.

0145 SABALENKA BEATS MBOKO

World number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated Victoria Mboko 6-1 7-6(1) to become the first woman into the quarter-finals. Mboko saved four match points to push the game to a tiebreak but Sabalenka held off the late charge from the 19-year-old.

It marked a 20th consecutive tiebreak win at Grand Slams for Sabalenka, moving her out of a tie with Novak Djokovic (19) for the most in the Open Era.

0130 TOP SEEDS IN ACTION ON DAY EIGHT

The top seeds are scheduled to appear back-to-back on Rod Laver Arena when Aryna Sabalenka meets Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko for the first time before Carlos Alcaraz faces American Tommy Paul in two compelling fourth-round matches.

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 17-Victoria Mboko (Canada)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 19-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

10-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 6-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) v Olivia Gadecki (Australia) and John Peers (Australia)

Storm Hunter (Australia) and Maya Joint (Australia) v 7-Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan) and 7-Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 19-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

11-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 25-Learner Tien (U.S.)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

14-Robert Cash (U.S.) and 14-JJ Tracy (U.S.) v 3-Marcel

Granollers (Spain) and 3-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)

Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) v 29-Iva Jovic (U.S.)

Adam Pavlasek (Czech Republic) and John-Patrick Smith (Australia) v Luke Johnson (UK) and Jan Zielinski (Poland)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 18-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) REUTERS