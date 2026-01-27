HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 10
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Jan 27 - Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open on Tuesday (times GMT):
0905 SVITOLINA CRUSHES GAUFF IN 59 MINUTES
Elina Svitolina upset Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2 to move into her first Australian Open semi-final, where she will meet top seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Gauff was far from her best in a 59-minute contest, with the American third seed serving poorly as she made five double faults.
0557 ZVEREV OVERPOWERS TIEN TO BOOK SEMI-FINAL SPOT
Third seed Alexander Zverev beat American 25th seed Learner Tien 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 7-6(3) to move into the semi-finals for a fourth time.
The German fired 24 aces and 56 winners to seal victory.
READ MORE
Sabalenka, Zverev beat the heat to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Dominant Sabalenka brushes aside teenager Jovic to reach Australian Open semis
Organisers invoke extreme heat policy on hottest day at Australian Open
Zverev downs Tien to secure semi-final slot
Sabalenka unhappy with Australian Open ban on wearable fitness trackers
Alcaraz braced for De Minaur quarter-final clash at Australian Open
Sinner powers on to Australian Open quarter-finals, Keys exits
Shelton confident in ability to upset Sinner after eight losses
Musetti blitzes Fritz to set up Djokovic showdown in Melbourne
Zverev plays 'two games at once' as diabetes clock ticks under Australian Open run
Keys departs with head held high, promises to eat 'gross' apple pie
0220 PLAY SUSPENDED ON ALL OUTER COURTS
Tournament organisers suspended play on all outer courts as the temperature soared in Melbourne, while the roofs on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena were closed.
Alexander Zverev will play Learner Tien under the roof at Rod Laver Arena. The roof was closed while Sabalenka was giving her on-court interview.
0212 SABALENKA STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka beat 18-year-old Iva Jovic 6-3 6-0 to reach a fourth consecutive semi-final at the Australian Open.
Jovic was no match for the power of twice champion Sabalenka, who fired 31 winners and seven aces -- including one on match point.
0040 PLAY STARTS ON ROD LAVER ARENA
Highly touted American teenager Iva Jovic, who is playing in her first Grand Slam as a seeded player, is battling big-hitting world number one Aryna Sabalenka in their quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena's centre court.
Another promising young American, 20-year-old Learner Tien, will look to build on his win over Daniil Medvedev by slaying another giant when he faces third seed Alexander Zverev in the day's second quarter-final.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY
Order of play on the 10th day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):
ROD LAVER ARENA
Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)
1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 29-Iva Jovic (U.S.)
Day session (0230 GMT/1330 AEDT)
3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 25-Learner Tien (U.S.)
Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)
3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 6-Alex de Minaur (Australia) REUTERS