HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 10

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 27 - Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open on Tuesday (times GMT):

0905 SVITOLINA CRUSHES GAUFF IN 59 MINUTES

Elina Svitolina upset Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2 to move into her first Australian Open semi-final, where she will meet top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff was far from her best in a 59-minute contest, with the American third seed serving poorly as she made five double faults.

0557 ZVEREV OVERPOWERS TIEN TO BOOK SEMI-FINAL SPOT

Third seed Alexander Zverev beat American 25th seed Learner Tien 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 7-6(3) to move into the semi-finals for a fourth time.

The German fired 24 aces and 56 winners to seal victory.

READ MORE

Sabalenka, Zverev beat the heat to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominant Sabalenka brushes aside teenager Jovic to reach Australian Open semis

Organisers invoke extreme heat policy on hottest day at Australian Open

Zverev downs Tien to secure semi-final slot

Sabalenka unhappy with Australian Open ban on wearable fitness trackers

Alcaraz braced for De Minaur quarter-final clash at Australian Open

Sinner powers on to Australian Open quarter-finals, Keys exits

Shelton confident in ability to upset Sinner after eight losses

Musetti blitzes Fritz to set up Djokovic showdown in Melbourne

Zverev plays 'two games at once' as diabetes clock ticks under Australian Open run

Keys departs with head held high, promises to eat 'gross' apple pie

0220 PLAY SUSPENDED ON ALL OUTER COURTS

Tournament organisers suspended play on all outer courts as the temperature soared in Melbourne, while the roofs on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena were closed.

Alexander Zverev will play Learner Tien under the roof at Rod Laver Arena. The roof was closed while Sabalenka was giving her on-court interview.

0212 SABALENKA STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka beat 18-year-old Iva Jovic 6-3 6-0 to reach a fourth consecutive semi-final at the Australian Open.

Jovic was no match for the power of twice champion Sabalenka, who fired 31 winners and seven aces -- including one on match point.

0040 PLAY STARTS ON ROD LAVER ARENA

Highly touted American teenager Iva Jovic, who is playing in her first Grand Slam as a seeded player, is battling big-hitting world number one Aryna Sabalenka in their quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena's centre court.

Another promising young American, 20-year-old Learner Tien, will look to build on his win over Daniil Medvedev by slaying another giant when he faces third seed Alexander Zverev in the day's second quarter-final.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY

Order of play on the 10th day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 29-Iva Jovic (U.S.)

Day session (0230 GMT/1330 AEDT)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 25-Learner Tien (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 6-Alex de Minaur (Australia) REUTERS