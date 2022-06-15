Ex-world No. 4 Dokic 'just wanted suffering to stop'

SYDNEY • Former women's top-10 tennis player Jelena Dokic nearly took her own life in April during struggles with her mental health, the Australian said on social media.

The 39-year-old, who played her last professional match in 2014 and has worked as a commentator on Australian TV in recent years, revealed that she had been battling "constant feelings of sadness and pain".

"Such a vicious cycle in my head. The result: almost jumping off my 26th floor balcony on April 28th," she wrote in a post.

"I just wanted the pain and the suffering to stop. I pulled myself off the edge, don't even know how I managed to do it."

Dokic has been open about her mental health battles and said in her 2017 book, Unbreakable, that she had suffered years of physical and emotional abuse from her father Damir.

Born in the former Yugoslavia, she added that the last six months had been tough but seeking professional help had saved her life, and she was now on the road to recovery and would return "stronger than ever".

"From hiding in the bathroom when at work, to wipe away my tears so that nobody sees it, to the unstoppable crying at home within my four walls has been unbearable," said the former world No. 4, who won six singles titles on the WTA Tour.

"I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone."

Her post triggered supportive messages from a number of Australian sporting figures.

"You are enough. You are worthy. Your pain will heal," former Olympic champion cyclist Anna Meares said. "You will find peace. Hang in there."

Mental health has been in the spotlight in tennis since former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from last year's French Open and said she was battling depression.

Men's world No. 2 Alexander Zverev also opened up about his own mental health issues during the recent French Open, saying social media meant current players were subject to "a lot more hatred" than past ones.

The German Olympic gold medallist will not be in Wimbledon after suffering torn ankle ligaments at Roland Garros, an injury that will leave him sidelined for eight weeks.

Andy Murray's participation in the third Slam of the year is also in doubt after the Scot pulled out of the tournament due to an abdominal injury. However, Rafael Nadal appears on track as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Major in London.

He trained on grass for the first time on Monday morning, with a light session in Mallorca, Spain, raising hopes he can shrug off his longstanding foot problem to play at Wimbledon.

