'Heartbroken' Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open injured

TOPSHOT - Japan's Naomi Osaka attends a press conference after winning her women's singles match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2026. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

MELBOURNE – Two-time champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Australian Open with an abdominal injury ahead of her third-round clash on Saturday, saying that “it breaks my heart”.

The Japanese superstar made the announcement just hours before she was due to meet Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis on centre court in Melbourne.

“I’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match,” said the 16th seed on Instagram.

“I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart. But I can’t risk doing any further damage so I can get back on court.”

The four-time major champion, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, said in later remarks to the media that it was an injury she had suffered from “a couple of times before”.

“I thought I could push through it. I played my last match with some pain, and I thought maybe if I gave myself a break before my match today, I would be able to handle it,” she said.

“But I warmed up and it got a lot worse.”

The 28-year-old mother of one said she needed to see a doctor for more tests.

“Obviously I think coming back from pregnancy, my body changed quite a lot. So this is something I have to be really cautious of,” she added.

Osaka left a huge mark on the tournament, going viral when she emerged onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match decked out in an audacious “jellyfish-inspired” outfit.

Her white umbrella, matching wide-brimmed hat and long gauzy veil was complemented by a sleeveless turquoise dress over pleated white trousers.

But she also found herself caught up in controversy in round two, at the centre of a row with veteran Sorana Cirstea who took issue with Osaka shouting “come on” between the Romanian’s first and second serves.

During her on-court interview, Osaka was dismissive of Cirstea, but later apologised for being “disrespectful”.

Her actions drew rebukes from tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Lindsay Davenport, who said she had failed to keep to “basic etiquette” in not making noises between an opponent’s serve.

Osaka would have set up a clash with Iga Swiatek if she had been fit enough to compete and beat Inglis.

Six-time Slam champion Swiatek endured a roller-coaster ride before sealing her last-16 spot.

The Polish second seed, who is chasing a maiden Melbourne title, wobbled before beating 31st Russian seed Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. She faces Inglis next.

The former world No. 1 had no idea at the end of her match that Osaka had withdrawn.

“I don’t know what my reaction should be,” she said when told the news by the on-court interviewer.

“But I hope Naomi is well and it’s exciting to be in the fourth round again.”

Swiatek has won four French Opens, the US Open and Wimbledon, but a title at Melbourne Park has proved elusive. Last year, she surged into the last four but failed to get past eventual winner Madison Keys.

Keys and Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, are planning to spice up their tennis podcast with some pre-match trash talk after setting up an all-American showdown in the last 16.

The duo co-host “The Player’s Box” podcast with fellow players Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk, and defending champion Keys said they would be filming on Sunday, a day before their match.

A proposed wager had already caused some friction.

“She wants to make me eat her disgusting apple pie with cheese on top of it if I lose, which I said I refuse, so she’s going to have to think of something else,” Keys said.

She beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3, while Pegula defeated Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-2.

In another match, fifth seed Elena Rybakina proved too strong for Tereza Valentova, winning 6-2, 6-3. AFP, REUTERS



