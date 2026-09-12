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Harrison and Skupski win U.S. Open men's doubles title

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Sept 12 - Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski beat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4 7-6(6) on Saturday to win the U.S. Open men's doubles title.

The reigning Australian Open champions took the first set after Harrison struck a two-handed backhand return winner to break for a 4-3 lead. The American-British duo held serve the rest of the way to take the set 6-4.

Their German opponents fought back in the second set and moved 3-2 ahead, but Harrison and Skupski responded with a love hold to level at 3-3.

The 2024 runners-up went up 4-3 and later 5-4 after saving a set point, but Harrison and Skupski stayed in contention. Harrison, serving with the sun in his eyes, held in a five-point game to force a tiebreak.

Puetz gave the Germans a 4-3 lead in the breaker with a volley, but Harrison and Skupski recovered. Skupski sealed the victory with a return that forced Krawietz into an error, giving the pair their second Grand Slam doubles title of the year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.