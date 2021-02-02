Grunt of approval for tennis' return

It's possible you don't like the grunt. Not of any kind. Not the high-pitched shriek nor the multi-syllable one. Not the ones which sound like an unsuspecting fellow hit in the solar plexus nor those which resemble a last, dying gasp of effort.

But when the grunt reappeared on Sunday it was among the most beautiful sounds I'd heard for months. For it was a signal that tennis was back at work. A sort of music of competitors in conflict.