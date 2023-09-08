Gauff sticks up for activists after US Open protest

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after winning her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Anti-fossil fuel activists protest in the stands interrupting the game with shouts REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sep 7, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; NYPD officers remove one of three climate change protesters who glued their feet to the floor in the loge level of Arthur Ashe Stadium during the match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic (both not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal on day eleven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK - American Coco Gauff said she held no animosity toward the protesters who interrupted her U.S. Open semi-final match against Karolina Muchova on Thursday, though she did think their timing could have been a lot better.

The sixth seed beat Czech Muchova 6-4 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the championship match at Flushing Meadows for the first time and continue her terrific season.

After winning the first set and taking the opening game of the second, the match was halted when four protesters began shouting from the stands.

Three were escorted out of the venue without further incident but a fourth "affixed their bare feet to the floor" of the stadium, the USTA said.

"It was done in a peaceful way, so I can't get too mad at it," Gauff said. "Obviously I don't want it to happen when I'm winning up 6-4 1-0, and I wanted the momentum to keep going.

"But hey, if that's what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can't really get upset at it."

The 19-year-old is no stranger to social activism, speaking out at a protest following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in police custody in the United States, three years ago.

While she said she was not clear on the precise nature of Thursday's environmental protest, Gauff said she believed that climate change was real and supports "preaching about what you feel and what you believe in".

"Would I prefer it not happening in my match? 100%, yeah," said Gauff. "I'm not going to sit here and lie. But it is what it is."

It was not the first time this season that activists have interrupted a tennis major, after 'Just Stop Oil' protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top