Coco Gauff routs Jelena Ostapenko to reach US Open semi-finals

NEW YORK - American sixth seed Coco Gauff bolstered her hopes of securing a maiden Grand Slam title as she enjoyed a stress-free 6-0 6-2 win over Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday to reach the US Open semi-finals.

Gauff, whose lead-up to the US Open included hardcourt titles in Washington and Cincinnati, converted six of her seven break points and dropped serve just once during a steamy 67-minute match at Arthur Ashe Stadium where the temperature rose above 32.2 deg C.

“It feels great, so happy,” Gauff said during her on-court interview.

“Last year I lost in the quarter-final stage and I wanted to do better this year.

“I am happy and ready to get back to work for the next one.”

Ostapenko entered the match full of confidence having upset world number one Iga Swiatek in the previous round but against Gauff the misfiring Latvian 20th seed could not find her range and delivered an error-filled performance.

Gauff was in control from the start and showcased excellent court coverage while delivering a steady stream of balls deep into the corners en route to capturing the first set in 20 minutes and limiting Ostapenko to seven points.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko, playing in her first US Open quarter-final, finally got on the board with a break to level the second set at 1-1 but Gauff never wavered and broke back for a 2-1 lead with a backhand crosscourt winner.

Ostapenko held serve for the first time 49 minutes into the match but 19-year-old Gauff went up a double break for a 5-2 lead before closing out the encounter on her serve in a game in which she had to come back after falling behind 0-30.