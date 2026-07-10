Gauff has no regrets despite match point heartbreak against Muchova

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LONDON, July 9 - A split-second of hesitation and a forehand into the net on match point dashed Coco Gauff's dreams of reaching a maiden Wimbledon final against Karolina Muchova on Thursday, but the American said she had no regrets about her shot selection.

The seventh seed was up 9-8 in the 10-point match tiebreak and closing in on her maiden final appearance at the grasscourt Grand Slam, only to botch her attempted drop shot and allow Muchova to prevail 6-2 1-6 7-6 (12-10).

"Yes, people who don't watch tennis are going to be like, 'why did you do that?' At the end of the day, that's the choice I made. Was it the right one in that moment? Maybe not," Gauff told reporters.

"But then also, if I make it, everyone's going to say how clutch of a shot that was. I think that's just tennis," she said.

COMPARES MOMENT TO THOSE OF FEDERER AND SINNER

She said the bounce caught her off guard.

"I just panicked a little bit. It just takes moments like this to learn from, have more of a clear, concise plan of what I want to do," Gauff added.

"At the end of the day, I left it all out there. My only regret — or I don't have any regrets — is just obviously points I want to make better decisions on. But that's how you learn and become a better player."

Gauff said she was not the first player to lose after having a match point on the biggest stages, pointing to Roger Federer's defeat by Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final and Jannik Sinner's French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz last year.

"I'm going to think about it tonight. I don't know if I've ever lost a match after having match point. If I have, I don't remember the last time. I don't know how long it'll take me," Gauff said.

"I don't think that long. There were a lot of emotions right after the match. Now I'm just like, one decision away, maybe I'm sitting in this press conference in a different mood.

"I look at Roger's lost match points here, Jannik obviously at Roland Garros. Every great champion has this happen in their career. Maybe this is something I need to be on their level."

GAUFF SEES THE POSITIVES

The 22-year-old said there were plenty of positives from her campaign despite the defeat, though she was not sure if she would be watching Saturday's final between Muchova and Czech compatriot Linda Noskova.

"We'll see. When I get home, if I'm up, I might have it on. I'm one that stings a little bit, especially so close, I don't want to watch," Gauff said.

"Also, at the same time, I'm a fan of tennis. The girls who are left, it's going to be a great match. Obviously Karolina is great ... maybe I'll watch; maybe I won't."

Despite the disappointment, Gauff struck a defiant note when talking about the criticism she might receive on social media.

"I probably already got some hate comments (from bettors)," she added.

"It's okay. It makes you stronger ... it's the usual. It sucks, but it's like, 'whatever. I'll be on the winning end next time' and I'll be sure to tag them." REUTERS