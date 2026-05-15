Gauff eases past Cirstea to reach second straight Italian Open final

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ROME, May 14 - Third seed Coco Gauff surged into her second consecutive Italian Open final on Thursday, overcoming Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-4 6-3.

The win earned the 22-year-old American her second WTA 1000 final appearance this year following her runner-up finish to Aryna Sabalenka in Miami in March.

Gauff struggled early on as Cirstea raced into a 4-2 lead, but the world number four shifted gears and took command of the match by winning four games in a row to take the opening set.

Her momentum was briefly interrupted in the second set when play was paused to assist a spectator who required medical attention, yet Gauff kept her focus.

She twice secured breaks only for Cirstea to fight back each time. However, Gauff claimed a decisive break in the eighth game and held serve to seal the win in a match that lasted a little over one hour.

The straight-sets victory ended a taxing run for Gauff, who had navigated three consecutive three-set matches to reach the semi-finals, including a narrow escape against compatriot Iva Jovic.

Cirstea, who plans to retire later this year, exits having delivered the shock of the tournament by stunning world number one Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's third round.

Gauff's victory was her third over the 36-year-old Cirstea this year following previous wins in Miami and Madrid.

"I think I learned a little bit more from each match," said Gauff during her on-court interview. "Those are the matches you get through... I’m really grateful to be in the final."

Gauff, who lost the Italian Open final to Jasmine Paolini last year, now awaits the winner of the other semi-final between six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and seventh seed Elina Svitolina, who play later on Thursday. REUTERS