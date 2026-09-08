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Gauff downs fellow American Jovic to reach US Open last eight

NEW YORK, Sept 7 - Fourth seed Coco Gauff stayed on course for a third Grand Slam title after reaching the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-4 win over fellow American Iva Jovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Gauff, who captured her first major title at Flushing Meadows in 2023, delivered a dominant display against 14th seed Jovic and will next face Russian Mirra Andreeva in a quarter-final featuring the last two French Open champions.

Jovic had impressed in a three-set win over Alexandra Eala in the previous round but the 18-year-old struggled to match Gauff's power and improved serve.

The pair traded early breaks and Gauff found her feet after a shaky start to reel off two more breaks and take the opening set in just over half an hour.

Jovic finally settled into her serve in the second set with two holds and looked to have wrested some of the momentum away from Gauff with a break.

However, errors proved her undoing. The teenager dropped serve again, allowing Gauff to serve out the win. Jovic finished with 30 unforced errors and just nine winners. REUTERS