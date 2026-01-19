Coco Gauff crushes Kamilla Rakhimova to reach Australian Open second round

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Coco Gauff of the United States in action during her first round match against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova.

MELBOURNE - Coco Gauff started her quest for a maiden Australian Open title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Kamilla Rakhimova at Rod Laver Arena to reach the second round on Jan 19.

Third seed Gauff wobbled on serve at times and was broken as she tried to close out the match at 5-2 in the second set against her Uzbek opponent.

However, Rakhimova gave up two match points on serve in the very next game and then surrendered the contest with a backhand over the baseline.

A former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park and a quarter-finalist in 2025, French Open champion Gauff is seeking a third Grand Slam title.

She will next meet lefthander Olga Danilovic, who knocked Venus Williams out on day one, for a place in the third round. REUTERS