Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner keep ‘Sunshine Double’ in sight with Miami Open wins

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Aryna Sabalenka will next take on Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final for a chance to win the "Sunshine Double".

MIAMI – World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka “did everything right” as she subdued second-ranked rival Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to book a Miami Open title clash with Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka, who fell to Rybakina in the Australian Open final before turning the tables on the Kazakh in the Indian Wells title match earlier this month, broke the big-serving Rybakina twice in each set to come out on top and keep her bid for the “Sunshine Double” of Indian Wells and Miami on track.

Men’s world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, who like Sabalenka lifted his first Indian Wells title two weeks ago, also advanced, dominating American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 to reach the men’s semi-finals.

Their victories mean both the ATP and WTA could see a “Sunshine Double” in the same year for the first time since Novak Djokovic and Victoria Azarenka swept the two prestigious hardcourt tournaments back in 2016.

Sabalenka, who had to save a match point in overcoming Rybakina in the Indian Wells final, applied ruthless pressure on Rybakina’s serve while delivering a sterling service performance that featured nine aces – including four in a row across the seventh and ninth games of the opening set.

“I think I did everything right,” the Belarusian said.

“She played great, but I think I pushed her so much and I’m proud of this win. It’s always tough physically, mentally, and I’m happy to get another win against her.

“I really enjoy our rivalry. She’s an incredible player, always pushing me to the limit, and you know, with her, you always have to bring your best tennis.”

It was just one of the commanding victories at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Fourth-ranked Gauff, who had needed three sets in each of her prior four matches, overwhelmed Czech Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1 to secure her place in Saturday’s women’s final.

“I think I feel the improvements are happening – especially with my forehand – I was happy with how it’s been this whole tournament,” the American said.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner needed just 71 minutes to dispatch Tiafoe and set up a semi-final meeting with fourth-ranked German Alexander Zverev – who swept past 19th-ranked Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 6-2 in just 65 minutes.

Sinner stretched his ATP Masters 1000 set win streak to 30, having not dropped a set at the level since last October in Shanghai.

The 2024 Miami champion fired 14 aces and 33 winners in all against 15 unforced errors.

“It was a good serving day for sure,” said Sinner, who is vying to become the first man to win both Indian Wells and Miami in the same year since Roger Federer in 2017. AFP