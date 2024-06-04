Coco Gauff can make it a ‘Big Four’ in women’s tennis, says Ons Jabeur

PARIS – Coco Gauff’s game intelligence and fighting spirit will go a long way in establishing herself in the “Big Four” of women’s tennis, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur said after losing to the American in the French Open quarter-finals on June 4.

Third seed Gauff battled back from a set down to beat Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the semi-finals for the second time. She finished runner-up in 2022.

Since Ashleigh Barty’s retirement, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have won six of the last eight Grand Slam titles to earn the “Big Three” tag.

But 20-year-old Gauff – who won her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open – has climbed up to third in the rankings, sandwiched between the big-hitting Sabalenka and Rybakina.

“I think Coco is an amazing player. My favourite thing about Coco is her fighting spirit. I think she’s playing great tennis right now,” said Jabeur.

“Obviously, she’s such a fighter, she always tries to find ways, she’s really smart on the court. I definitely see her becoming maybe (a member of) the ‘Big Four’. They have the ‘Big Three’ right now,” she added with a smile.

“I think she has a long way (to go). She’s what, No. 3 right now? And having a lot of things to improve, it’s actually good news for a player.”

Although Gauff had struggled during the clay-court swing as she looked to fine-tune her serve, the American has worked on her weaknesses to turn it into a potent weapon.

Against Jabeur, she consistently hit 200 kmh, with one serve clocking 205 kmh – the fastest serve hit by a woman at Roland Garros in 2024.

“It was a tough match today, which I expected. Coco plays really well,” Jabeur added. “At certain moments, it was difficult for me to return her serves, mainly on my forehand.

“Coco was better (in) the moments, especially in the third set.”

Jabeur was roared on by a Tunisian contingent on Court Philippe-Chatrier as Gauff dropped the opening set, but the American grew in confidence in the second and stamped her authority in the third to book a date with two-time defending champion Swiatek.

Said Gauff: “I like playing in atmospheres like this. I know you wanted her to win but even when I was in the bathroom, I was thinking this is really fun, win or lose.”