Gauff, 18, is youngest US Open q-finalist since 2009

NEW YORK - In a battle between the youngest and oldest players left in the draw - the 18-year-old Coco Gauff and 33-year-old Zhang Shuai - youth triumphed over experience as the American ended the US Open hopes of the final Chinese representative still standing.

The rising teenager used her superior speed to overcome a second-set deficit and pull off a thrilling 7-5, 7-5 win over her opponent to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

With Serena Williams' loss last Friday likely signalling the end of her legendary career, American tennis fans are eager to see someone emerge in her place and many have put their hopes on the amiable, hard-serving Gauff.

After a breakthrough 2022 that has seen her reach her first Major final at the French Open, expectations are growing around the recent high school graduate.

"It feels insane," Gauff said in her on-court interview after sealing the win to set up a showdown with another red-hot player, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, on Tuesday.

"I mean, (Arthur) Ashe Stadium chanting my name, I was trying not to smile on the bench on the last changeover, I was trying to stay in the moment. But in my head, I was smiling. I can't believe you guys were chanting like that. It's crazy."

With the win, the 12th-ranked Gauff became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist since Melanie Oudin in 2009.

She can expect those fans to return en masse in her last-eight battle with 17th seed Garcia, who defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4, 6-1.

Like Gauff, her upcoming opponent has momentum behind her as the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati last month, adding to titles in Warsaw and Bad Homburg this year.

Gauff has not dropped a set en route to the last eight but so too has Garcia, who is also riding a 12-match win streak.

Garcia reached her only Slam quarter-final on home ground at Roland Garros five years ago but, with six of the top 10 women's seeds already eliminated in New York, she is widely regarded as being among the title favourites.

"To get wins, definitely helps to be happy, to know which way you have to play, to be healthy, it's a lot of positives," said the 28-year-old, who has fired 26 aces so far and has lost serve only twice, winning 33 of 35 service games.

"I like to play tennis aggressive, to move forward. I'm having fun, enjoying playing that way, and on top of it I'm glad it's working and it's a good way for me."

Injuries and inconsistency affected Garcia over the past few years but she believes Bad Homburg in June was her turning point.

"At one moment you just say to yourself, you have to go for it. You miss, you miss, but you have to do something," she explained.

"You have to change, you have to find a way to improve. And I think this tournament was really the week a lot of things change."

