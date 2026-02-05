Straitstimes.com header logo

Gaudenzi re-elected for third term as ATP chairman

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 6, 2023 ATP chairperson Andrea Gaudenzi during the press conference REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 6, 2023 ATP chairperson Andrea Gaudenzi during the press conference REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

Feb 5 - Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the ATP chairman for a third term through 2028, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

Italian Gaudenzi, a former player, has chaired the ATP since 2020, overseeing a $100 million increase in player compensation, which reached an all-time high of $269.6 million in 2025.

The Tour has expanded to over 300 players during his tenure. The gruelling tennis calendar has been criticised by players, but Gaudenzi defended it, saying that as independent contractors they controlled their own schedules.

"When I reflect on what we’ve achieved, I see a sport with stronger foundations than ever, underpinned by record growth that speaks to tennis’s potential. Now is the time to keep pushing," Gaudenzi said. REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.