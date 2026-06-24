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Fritz withdraws from Eastbourne

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Tennis - ATP 500 - Halle Open - OWL Arena, Halle, Germany - June 19, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his quarter final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Tennis - ATP 500 - Halle Open - OWL Arena, Halle, Germany - June 19, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his quarter final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

June 24 - In-form top seed Taylor Fritz has withdrawn from the Eastbourne Championships, ending his chances of a hat-trick of titles at the ATP grasscourt event.

His withdrawal comes after second seed Joao Fonseca of Brazil also pulled out.

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Eastbourne this year," the American said on X. "I waited up until after the match warmup to make the decision today because I really did want to play.

"This is never an easy decision for me, especially when it involves a tournament that means so much to me. While I know it's the right call, it doesn't make it any less disappointing."

The 28-year-old world number seven has won the Wimbledon warm-up event four times in total and will be expected to make a deep run at the All England Club.

He has shown strong form on grass so far this year, reaching the final in Halle and Stuttgart. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.