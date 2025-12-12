French player Folliot suspended for 20 years over match-fixing

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 11 - French player Quentin Folliot has been suspended for 20 years for committing 27 breaches of tennis's anti-corruption ‍programme, ​the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said ‍on Thursday.

Folliot was a central figure in a network of players ​operating ​on behalf of a match-fixing syndicate, an ITIA investigation found, and is the sixth player to be sanctioned ‍as a result.

Folliot's career-high ranking was 488th, according to the ​ATP, and he earned ⁠prize money of $60,047 in singles and doubles.

The Frenchman denied 30 charges relating to 11 matches between 2022 and 2024, eight of which ​he played in, and an independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer, Amani Khalifa, upheld ‌27 of the charges ​in October.

Khalifa's written decision said the 26-year-old Folliot was "a vector for a wider criminal syndicate, actively recruiting other players and attempting to embed corruption more deeply into the professional tours".

Folliot, who was provisionally suspended in May 2024, has also ‍been fined $70,000 and ordered to repay corrupt payments totalling ​more than $44,000.

Time served under the provisional suspension was credited against ​his period of ineligibility meaning Folliot's ban ‌will end on May 16 2044, subject to repayment of outstanding fines. REUTERS