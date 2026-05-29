French Open day six

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spain's Rafael Jodar reacts during his third round match against Alex Michelsen of the U.S, Tennis, French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

PARIS, May 29 - Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open on Friday (times GMT):

1411 TEICHMANN SHOCKS MUCHOVA

Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, ranked 170th in the world, stunned Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova 6-1 7-5 in the third round. Teichmann will take on last year's semi-finalist Russian eight seed Mirra Andreeva in the last 16.

1400 CIRSTEA HANDS SIERRA A DOUBLE BAGEL

Romanian 18th seed Sorana Cirstea thrashed Argentina's Solana Sierra 6-0 6-0 as the 36-year-old became the oldest player in the Open Era to win by double bagel in a Grand Slam main draw. Cirstea will face China's Wang Xiyu in the fourth round.

1336 ANDREEVA THROUGH TO LAST 16

Last year's semi-finalist and Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-2 to reach the fourth round.

1154 RUBLEV EDGES BORGES

Former quarter-finalist Andrey Rublev was tested by Portugal's Nuno Borges, but the Russian 11th seed stayed cool in the tiebreaks to win 7-5 7-6(2) 7-6(2) in the third round.

READ MORE

Preview-Djokovic and Swiatek face tricky tests as French Open third round begins

Wrapup-Sinner's exit rocks French Open but Sabalenka and Gauff surge ahead

Saturday's Preview-French teen Kouame to lean on home roar for next Roland Garros upset

Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot

Kostyuk beats Golubic to maintain clay form at French Open

Rublev staves off Borges challenge to reach French Open last 16

Four-times champion Swiatek cruises into French Open fourth round

Sonmez trips over advertisement sign, tumbles out of French Open

Sinner's exit opens door at French Open as belief spreads across field

Up to Serena to announce potential comeback and partnership, says Mboko

Ailing Sinner falls to Cerundolo in French Open second-round shock

Defending champion Gauff earns straight sets win against qualifier Sherif

Top seed Sabalenka survives first set wobble to beat Jacquemot

Collignon shocks Shelton to reach French Open third round

Tiafoe makes online plea after losing racket in crowd during victory celebrations

French teenager Kouame credits Alcaraz after French Open victory

Style and steel as Osaka tames Vekic to reach Paris third round

1134 SWIATEK BEATS COMPATRIOT LINETTE

Four-times French Open champion Iga Swiatek cruised past fellow Polish player Magda Linette 6-4 6-4 to set up a fourth-round clash with Ukrainian 15th seed Marta Kostyuk.

1049 KOSTYUK THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND

Ukrainian 15th seed Marta Kostyuk stormed into the fourth round with a 6-4 6-3 win over Swiss Viktorija Golubic. Kostyuk next faces four-times champion Iga Swiatek or Magda Linette.

0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in warm conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius in Paris and expected to peak at about 33 degrees amid a high-temperature warning from public weather service Meteo France.

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are in third-round action in the men's singles, while four-times winner Iga Swiatek faces compatriot Magda Linette in the women's draw.

ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Magda Linette (Poland) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 27-Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)

28-Joao Fonseca (Brazil) v 3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Quentin Halys (France) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 11-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) v 10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Tamara Korpatsch (Germany)

15-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 24-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

15-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland)

Alex Michelsen (U.S.) v 27-Rafael Jodar (Spain)

8-Alex De Minaur (Australia) v 26-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic)

Peyton Stearns (U.S.) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) REUTERS