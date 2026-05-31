French Open day seven
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PARIS, May 30 - Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT):
1657 BERRETTINI OUTLASTS COMESANA
Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini prevailed in a gruelling five-hour battle with Argentinian Francisco Comesana, winning 7-6(3) 5-7 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(15-13) to reach the fourth round.
1507 PARRY STUNS ANISIMOVA
Local favourite Diane Parry shocked American sixth seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3 4-6 7-6(3) to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. The 23-year-old, ranked 92nd in the world, will face Poland's Maja Chwalinska in the last 16.
1350 SABALENKA SETS UP OSAKA CLASH
World number one Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Daria Kasatkina 6-0 7-5 to set up a last-16 clash with fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.
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1208 OSAKA REACHES MAIDEN FRENCH OPEN FOURTH ROUND
Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka reached the French Open's last 16 for the first time, beating American 17th seed Iva Jovic 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4.
1156 COBOLLI BREEZES PAST TIEN
Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli, who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year, beat American 18th seed Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 6-3 to reach the French Open's fourth round for the first time.
Cobolli will play Zachary Svajda in the last 16.
0908 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began in warm conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius in Paris and expected to peak at about 33 degrees. A high-temperature warning has been issued by public weather service Meteo France for the city.
Women's defending champion Coco Gauff is in action against Anastasia Potapova, while world number one Aryna Sabalenka takes on Daria Kasatkina.
FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):
COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER
10-Flavio Cobolli (Italy) v 18-Learner Tien (U.S.)
Diane Parry (France) v 6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)
4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 28-Anastasia Potapova (Austria)
4-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 31-Brandon Nakashima (U.S.)
COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN
17-Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 16-Naomi Osaka (Japan)
1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Daria Kasatkina (Australia)
Moise Kouame (France) v Alejandro Tabilo (Chile)
Jaime Faria (Portugal) v 19-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)
COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU
Maria Sakkari (Greece) v Maja Chwalinska (Poland)
Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Francisco Comesana (Argentina)
9-Victoria Mboko (Canada) v 19-Madison Keys (U.S.) REUTERS