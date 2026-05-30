French Open day seven

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PARIS, May 30 - Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT):

1350 SABALENKA SETS UP OSAKA CLASH

Belarusian world number one Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Daria Kasatkina 6-0 7-5 to set up a last-16 clash with fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

1208 OSAKA REACHES MAIDEN FRENCH OPEN FOURTH ROUND

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka reached the French Open's last 16 for the first time, beating American 17th seed Iva Jovic 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4.

1156 COBOLLI BREEZES PAST TIEN

Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli, who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year, beat American 18th seed Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 6-3 to reach the French Open's fourth round for the first time.

Cobolli will play Zachary Svajda in the last 16.

READ MORE

Preview-French teen Kouame to lean on home roar for next Roland Garros upset

Wrapup-Teen sensation Fonseca comes of age by taming Djokovic at French Open

Cobolli cruises past Tien in straight sets to snap American's winning run

Gold-sequined Osaka survives three-set scare against teenager Jovic

Up to Serena to announce potential comeback and partnership, says Mboko

Djokovic's French Open future uncertain after stunning loss to Fonseca

Four-times champion Swiatek cruises into French Open fourth round

Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot

Rublev staves off Borges challenge to reach French Open last 16

Sonmez trips over advertisement sign, tumbles out of French Open

Vallejo fined for sexist remarks about female referee at French Open

0908 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in warm conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius in Paris and expected to peak at about 33 degrees. A high-temperature warning has been issued by public weather service Meteo France for the city.

Women's defending champion Coco Gauff is in action against Anastasia Potapova, while world number one Aryna Sabalenka takes on Daria Kasatkina.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

10-Flavio Cobolli (Italy) v 18-Learner Tien (U.S.)

Diane Parry (France) v 6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 28-Anastasia Potapova (Austria)

4-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 31-Brandon Nakashima (U.S.)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

17-Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 16-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Daria Kasatkina (Australia)

Moise Kouame (France) v Alejandro Tabilo (Chile)

Jaime Faria (Portugal) v 19-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Maria Sakkari (Greece) v Maja Chwalinska (Poland)

Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Francisco Comesana (Argentina)

9-Victoria Mboko (Canada) v 19-Madison Keys (U.S.) REUTERS