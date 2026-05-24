French Open day one

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PARIS, May 24 - Highlights of the first day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT):

1205 KHACHANOV TAKES OUT GEA

Russian 13th seed Karen Khachanov knocked out French wildcard Arthur Gea 6-3 7-6(3) 6-0.

1142 BENCIC POWERS PAST KRAUS

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic made light work of Austria's Sinja Kraus, cruising to a 6-2 6-3 victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist will be aiming for a deep run this year, having never progressed beyond the third round at Roland Garros.

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0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies, with the temperature at Roland Garros hovering around 28 degrees Celsius and public weather service Meteo France forecasting a high of 34 degrees later in the day.

Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, seeded 11th, will take on Austrian qualifier Sinja Kraus in the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Sinja Kraus (Austria) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Benjamin Bonzi (France) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v Fiona Ferro (France)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France) v 3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

13-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v Arthur Gea (France)

26-Hailey Baptiste (United States) v Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

7-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Nishesh Basavareddy (U.S.)

Ksenia Efremova (France) v 18-Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

15-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Oksana Selekhmeteva (Russia)

Katie Volynets (U.S.) v Clara Burel (France)

Titouan Droguet (France) v 26-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic)

28-Joao Fonseca (Brazil) v Luka Pavlovic (France) REUTERS