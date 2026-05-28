French Open day four

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina shake hands after their second round match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

PARIS, May 27 - Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday(times GMT):

1556 STARODUBTSEVA STUNS RYBAKINA

Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva held off a late Elena Rybakina comeback to shock the second seed 3-6 6-1 7-6(4) in the second round, after the Kazakh recovered from 3-0 down in the deciding set but fell short in a tense super tiebreak finish.

Earlier, 16th seed Valentin Vacherot of Monaco withdrew from the tournament ahead of his second-round match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo due to an injury to his left foot.

1416 RUBLEV OUTLASTS CARABELLI

Russian 11th seed Andrey Rublev was given a three-hour workout in the Paris heat in a 6-1 1-6 6-3 7-6(5) victory over Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli to move into the third round.

READ MORE:

Erratic Swiatek reaches French Open round three

Bencic powers past McNally into third round of French Open

Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round

Zverev aims to build against Machac at French Open, Svitolina downplays title talk

Sabalenka, Osaka bring style to Paris but Medvedev comes undone

Sinner eases into French Open second round

Pegula crashes out of French Open in first round

Osaka embracing role as entertainer after another grand walk-on

PREVIEW-Sinner set to switch from night owl to early bird in Roland Garros heat

1404 LINETTE KNOCKS OUT OSTAPENKO

Magda Linette knocked out 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 2-6 6-2 to move into the third round where she will face Swiatek.

Linette beat her Polish compatriot in three sets at the Miami Open earlier this year.

1328 SVITOLINA STORMS INTO THIRD ROUND

Seventh seed Elina Svitolina beat Kaitlin Quevedo 6-0 6-4 to march into the third round as the Italian Open champion looks to win her first major.

1300 KHACHANOV SEES OFF TRUNGELLITI CHALLENGE

Russian 13th seed Karen Khachanov beat Marco Trungelliti 7-6(5) 5-7 6-1 7-6(4) in a match that lasted nearly four hours to reach the third round.

1145 SWIATEK ON COLLISION COURSE WITH OSTAPENKO

Third seed Iga Swiatek beat Sara Bejlek 6-2 6-3 to move into the third round.

Four-times champion Swiatek will meet either Magda Linette or Jelena Ostapenko, a former champion who has never lost to the Pole in six previous matches.

1040 BENCIC THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Swiss 11th Seed Belinda Bencic was the first woman to move into the third round after she registered a 6-4 6-0 victory over American Caty McNally. 0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in hot conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures in Paris around 28 degrees Celsius and forecast to rise to about 32 degrees, with light winds expected.

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, seeded third, will open proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Czech player Sara Bejlek, while 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic faces Valentin Royer later in the day.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Sara Bejlek (Czech Republic) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Kaitlin Quevedo (Spain)

Valentin Royer (France) v 3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany) COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

8-Alex De Minaur (Australia) v Alexander Blockx (Belgium)

Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

13-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Solana Sierra (Argentina)

15-Casper Ruud (Norway) v Hamad Medjedovic (Serbia)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Caty McNally (U.S.) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Camilo Ugo Carabelli (Argentina) v 11-Andrey Rublev

32-Ugo Humbert (France) v Quentin Halys (France)

8-Mirra Andreeva v Marina Bassols Ribera (Spain) REUTERS