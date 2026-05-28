French Open day five

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Spectators are seen outside the courts during the matches, Tennis, French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

May 28 - Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT):

1315 TIEN SETS UP COBOLLI CLASH

Australian Open quarter-finalist Learner Tien prevailed in a four-hour battle with Facundo Diaz Acosta, winning 7-5 4-6 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 to set up a third-round clash with 10th seed Flavio Cobolli.

1223 SINNER TAKES MEDICAL BREAK WHILE SERVING FOR MATCH

World number one Jannik Sinner has taken a medical break while serving for the match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The Italian leads the second-round clash 6-3 6-2 5-4, with Cerundolo 40-0 ahead in the game.

1130 COBOLLI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli beat China's Wu Yibing 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the French Open's third round for the second year straight.

1115 OSAKA BEATS VEKIC

Four-time Grand Slam winner and 16th seed Naomi Osaka beat Donna Vekic 7-6(1) 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with 17th seed Iva Jovic.

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in warm conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius in Paris and expected to peak at about 32 degrees.

World number one and top seed Jannik Sinner will start the proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round, while women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka is due to face France's Elsa Jacquemot later in the day.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Argentina)

30-Ann Li (U.S.) v Diane Parry (France)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Elsa Jacquemot (France)

22-Arthur Rinderknech (France) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (Paraguay) v Moise Kouame (France)

Julia Grabher (Austria) v 6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Mayar Sherif (Egypt)

Raphael Collignon (Belgium) v 5-Ben Shelton (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 16-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

25-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v Hugo Gaston (France)

4-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Roman Andres Burruchaga (Argentina)

9-Victoria Mboko (Canada) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) REUTERS