French Open day eight

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PARIS, May 31 - Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT):

1106 CIRSTEA THROUGH TO LAST EIGHT

Romanian 18th seed Sorana Cirstea beat China's Wang Xiyu 6-3 7-6(4) to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the second time.

1049 SWIATEK KNOCKED OUT BY KOSTYUK

Iga Swiatek's quest for a fifth French Open crown was ended by Ukrainian 15th seed Marta Kostyuk, who knocked out the Polish world number three 7-5 6-1 in the fourth round.

0906 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began at Roland Garros with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius in Paris and expected to peak at 22, significantly cooler than the sweltering conditions that caused problems for several players in the first week of the tournament.

Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud will take on Joao Fonseca, while second seed Alexander Zverev is set to face Jesper de Jong.

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FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

15-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Jesper de Jong (Netherlands) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

15-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 28-Joao Fonseca (Brazil)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

18-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) v Wang Xinyu (China)

27-Rafael Jodar (Spain) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v Jil Teichmann (Switzerland)

26-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic) v 11-Andrey Rublev (Russia) REUTERS