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French Open champion Andreeva beats Linette in Wimbledon first round

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LONDON, June 29 - French Open champion Mirra Andreeva was given a good grasscourt workout on Monday before beating 59th-ranked Pole Magda Linette 7-5 6-4 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 19-year-old Russian fifth seed, who triumphed at Roland Garros this month, used her big serve to great effect with eight aces but she also produced seven double faults as she tried to outgun the experienced Linette, 15 years her senior.

Linette produced some delicate dropshots and sharp volleys to test Andreeva as the players traded service breaks in both sets, but the Russian hit two unreturnable serves to take the first set and wore down her opponent in the second, serving out for the win.

Andreeva is bidding to become the first player to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles since Serena Williams in 2015.

She faces a tough second round battle with 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.