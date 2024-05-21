French Open 2024 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals get?

The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books but they also provide serious financial incentives.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 French Open, the second major of the year:

WHEN IS THE FRENCH OPEN HAPPENING?

* The main draws run from May 26 to June 9.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2024?

* The total prize money is 53.5 million euros ($58.12 million)

* It has increased 7.8% from 2023.

HOW MUCH WILL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

* First round: 73,000 euros

* Second round: 110,000 euros

* Third round: 158,000 euros

* Round of 16: 250,000 euros

* Quarter-finals: 415,000 euros

* Semi-finals: 650,000 euros

* Runner-up: 1.2 million euros

* Champion: 2.4 million euros

HOW DOES THE WINNER'S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2023?

* The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, received 2.3 million euros each in prize money.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS in 2023 and 2024?

* Australian Open 2024 singles champions, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, received A$ 3.15 million each ($2.08 million).

* Wimbledon 2023 singles champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova, received 2.35 million pounds each ($2.95 million).

* U.S. Open 2023 singles champions, Djokovic and Coco Gauff, received $3 million each.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES AT THE FRENCH OPEN IN 2024?

* First round: 17,500 euros

* Round of 32: 27,500 euros

* Round of 16: 43,500 euros

* Quarter-finals: 80,000 euros

* Semi-finals: 148,000 euros

* Runners-up: 295,000 euros

* Champion: 590,000 euros

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT THE FRENCH OPEN IN 2024?

* First round: 5,000 euros

* Round of 16: 10,000 euros

* Quarter-finals: 17,500 euros

* Semi-finals: 31,000 euros

* Runners-up: 61,000 euros

* Champion: 122,000 euros REUTERS