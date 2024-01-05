France advances to United Cup semifinals

France advanced to the United Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory against Norway on Thursday in Sydney, Australia.

The match was decided in mixed doubles, with Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin defeating Casper Ruud and Ulrikke Eikeri 7-5, 6-4.

Garcia held off Malene Helgo 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) and Ruud overpowered Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 in singles play.

Fourth-seeded France will face No. 1 seed Poland in the semifinals. No. 15 seed Australia will take on either No. 2 Greece or No. 16 Germany in the other semifinal.

--Field Level Media REUTERS