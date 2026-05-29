Four-times champion Swiatek cruises into French Open fourth round

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Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her third round match against Poland's Magda Linette, Tennis, French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

PARIS, May 29 - Four-times champion Iga Swiatek eased into the French Open fourth round with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Magda Linette in an all-Polish clash on Friday.

• Former world number one Swiatek recovered from a brief first-set dip in concentration, taking revenge for her early exit at the hands of Linette in Miami in March.

• Ranked third in the world, Swiatek has not won a title on clay since her 2024 French Open victory.

• On a hot and hazy day in Paris, Swiatek was a break down but took the initiative, winning three games on the trot.

• Linette, ranked 73rd, was back in business after yet another break but her slow second serve was a weakness, with Swiatek attacking it at every opportunity. A Linette double fault and a passing shot gave Swiatek another break and she served out the set in the next game.

• Another two breaks early in the second saw Swiatek race to a 4-1 lead before sealing the win after an hour and 25 minutes.

• Swiatek will next face 15th seed Marta Kostyuk after the Ukrainian beat Swiss Viktorija Golubic in straight sets. REUTERS