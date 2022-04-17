Fokina's fairy-tale run continues as he reaches final

MONTE CARLO • Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first singles final on the ATP Tour when he beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3 in a see-saw clash at the Monte Carlo Masters yesterday.

The world No. 46, whose best performances are two Challengers titles in 2019, will meet fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in today's final after the Greek defeated world No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Davidovich Fokina won five of his six break points while 29th-ranked Dimitrov failed to convert seven of his 10 opportunities.

He said: "I am so happy to be in the final, it's a dream come true to try to have the title.

"When I was a small kid, I was dreaming about this day and it's come true, I'm so happy... In the second set, I had my chances, I was so tight. But I went to the bathroom (after the second set) and I told myself I want this.

"Now I am in the final I will enjoy, I have all the power with me."

A Dimitrov double fault gave Davidovich Fokina, 22, the first break of the match in the third game and he held serve to bag the opening set.

The Bulgarian, 30, led 2-0 in the second set, but lost his focus again as his rival, who ousted world No. 1 Novak Djokovic earlier in the week, won four games in a row to move closer to a straight-set win.

Serving for the match at 5-3, though, he crumbled under pressure and allowed Dimitrov back into the contest before he easily won the tiebreak.

The decider was another test of nerves as Dimitrov collapsed after winning the first two games, losing five in a row to put Davidovich Fokina on the brink of victory again.

This time, the Spaniard prevailed on his second match point.

