Flawless Sinner shines to win Miami Open

Mar 29, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jannik Sinner (ITA) waves to the fans after his match against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in a men's singles semifinal of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 05:11 AM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 05:01 AM

Jannik Sinner dominated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the Miami Open for the first time.

The Italian fired a passing shot howling by his Bulgarian opponent for a crucial break in the first set and captured the opener with a brilliant backhand winner that brought the fans at Hard Rock Stadium to their feet.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov, who has experienced a career renaissance this season, had no answer for Sinner's flawless game in the second set and was broken again when his backhand landed in the net to fall behind 3-1.

Dimitrov badly missed an overhead to hand Sinner the 5-1 lead in the second set and did not even try to chase down Sinner's backhand winner on championship point.

Australian Open champion Sinner, who scooped a second Masters 1000 title following his success in Canada last year, will rise to second in the rankings for the first time. REUTERS

