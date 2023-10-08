Flawless Iga Swiatek powers past Liudmila Samsonova to claim Beijing title

BEIJING – World No. 2 Iga Swiatek eased to a WTA Tour-leading fifth title this year by crushing unseeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-2 in the China Open final on Sunday to intensify her battle with Aryna Sabalenka for the year-end No. 1 spot.

Swiatek shed tears of joy after her 69-minute masterclass, which left the four-time Grand Slam champion 465 points behind the top-ranked Sabalenka and with a big chance to leapfrog the Belarusian at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

The season finale, where the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world face off, begins on Oct 29.

Beijing debutante Swiatek was handed the first break of the clash in the sixth game when Samsonova produced a double fault and the 22-year-old then wrapped up the opening set without committing a single unforced error.

Ranked 22nd, Samsonova had racked up a string of impressive victories against higher-ranked players but the result of Sunday’s final rarely looked in doubt.

Swiatek’s superb serve proved to be her biggest ally as she never faced a break point and raced ahead 4-1 in the second set before completing the win with ease for her 16th title overall as Samsonova made another error at the net.

French Open champion Swiatek also became the first player since American Serena Williams to claim five or more titles in successive seasons.

Williams managed the feat in 2014 and 2015.

The match brought to a close the first China Open in four years, after Beijing lifted onerous travel restrictions that formed part of a long-time policy to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It was also the first time the women’s tournament had taken place since the international governing body announced the end of an embargo imposed on China following sexual assault allegations by former player Peng Shuai.

The WTA had withdrawn from the country after Peng accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex, but the overlap with Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy meant its ban was largely symbolic.

The men’s tournament wrapped up last Wednesday when Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev to take the trophy.