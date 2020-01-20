Five men to watch

NOVAK DJOKOVIC, 32 (SRB)

World ranking: 2

Grand Slam titles: 16

Best Australian Open result: Winner (seven times)

Melbourne Park is a home away from home for the defending champion, who has won seven of the last 12 Australian Opens since making his Grand Slam breakthrough on its hard courts in 2008. Now 32, he enters the tournament after leading Serbia to the inaugural ATP Cup title in Sydney, with few betting against "Nole" dominating his favourite event once again.

ROGER FEDERER, 38 (SUI)

World ranking: 3

Slams: 20

Best result: Winner (six times)

Tennis royalty Federer is rapidly becoming the oldest swinger in town but, even at 38, he still has the tools to add to his all-time record of 20 Slam titles. Retirement talk is never far away at his age, but there are few signs he plans to call a halt this year. Like Djokovic, he has a liking for Melbourne Park, where he has won six titles, most recently in 2018.

RAFAEL NADAL, 33 (ESP)

World ranking: 1

Slams: 19

Best result: Winner (2009)

The top-ranked Nadal, so often Federer's rival, can equal the Swiss great's record by winning his 20th Slam in Melbourne.

While his 2009 triumph remains his best showing in Australia, with four runner-up finishes, it would be just like the indomitable Spaniard to hit back with a long-awaited second title on Feb 2.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS, 21 (GRE)

World ranking: 6

Slams: 0

Best result: Semi-final (2019)

Expectations are high for the 21-year-old, who stunned Federer last year en route to the Melbourne semi-finals before making a breakthrough by winning the season-ending ATP Finals in London - the youngest to do so since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001. It was a standout year for the Greek, who lifted two other trophies to end the season as world No. 6.

NICK KYRGIOS 24 (AUS)

World ranking: 26

Slams: 0

Best result: Quarter-final (2015)

When he plays, controversy is never far away and the combustible Australian could well provide some fireworks at Melbourne Park.

Possessing a huge forehand and serve - when he's not serving underarm - he has often allowed emotions to get in his way. But he heads into his home Grand Slam seemingly more reserved, after spearheading efforts to raise funds for bush fires ravaging his country.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE