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Evert to miss Wimbledon after cancer recurrence

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Tennis legend Chris Evert speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tennis legend Chris Evert speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

June 25 - Tennis great Chris Evert will be absent from this year's Wimbledon championships as she is undergoing treatment following a recurrence of ovarian cancer.

“I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks," three-times Wimbledon champion Evert, who now commentates on the sport, said on Thursday in a statement on X.

“Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health.

“Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle."

The 71-year-old, an 18-times Grand Slam singles champion, was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021. She suffered a recurrence in 2023 before saying she was cancer-free again in 2024.

Her long-running rivalry and close friendship with Martina Navratilova — including their shared battles with cancer — will be featured in the Netflix documentary, "Chris and Martina: The Final Set", due for release on June 26.

This year’s Wimbledon runs from June 29 to July 12. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.