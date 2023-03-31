Eubanks' run in Miami ends at the hands of Medvedev

MIAMI GARDENS, United States - Daniil Medvedev ended American qualifier Christopher Eubanks’ impressive run at the Miami Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory in their quarter-final on Thursday.

Medvedev will face fellow-Russian Karen Khachanov for a place in the final after the 14th seed beat Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2.

The 26-year-old Eubanks was playing in his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final after upsetting Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Gregoire Barrere and Croatia’s 17th-ranked Borna Coric.

The 2.01m-tall, big-serving American showed no signs of nerves, holding his first two serves, but he was unable to take advantage of five break-points in a thrilling fourth game.

A half hour rain-break appeared to disrupt Eubanks’ momentum, however, and he was broken on his first service game after the resumption of play, going long and allowing Medvedev to take a 4-3 lead.

The Russian, who after the break noticeably stepped further into the second serve, broke again to take the first set, but Eubanks was not about to roll over against the world number five.

In the sixth game of the second set, Medvedev won a great rally at the net to go 4-2 up but Eubanks again showed his character to break back and keep his hopes alive.

Eubanks saved two match points as Medvedev looked to break him and avoid a deciding set, but then on the third match point he messed up a straightforward volley, putting it out and ending his resistance.

The American, who will move from 119th to 85th in the ATP rankings, said Medvedev had shown the ruthlessness that exists at the top level of the game.

“The mistakes are going to be amplified at this level. Little things, missed opportunities, that maybe in some tournaments I’ve played in the past or (against) some opponents don’t seem like such a big deal,” he said.

“There are no easy games (at this level). I think that is the best way to describe the step up in level. Holds don’t come easy and breaks definitely don’t come easy.”