Elena Rybakina up against Shelby Rogers in Wimbledon opener, Novak Djokovic to face Pedro Cachin

LONDON – The 136th edition of Wimbledon is set to get under way on Monday, after the draw was made at the All England Club on Friday.

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will face American Shelby Rogers in the opening round at the grass-court Grand Slam, while men’s second seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia will begin his title defence against Argentina’s 67th-ranked Pedro Cachin.

The draw also pitched women’s top seed Iga Swiatek against China’s 33rd-ranked Zhu Lin, a potentially tricky first hurdle for the Polish star.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who could not play in 2022 because of Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players, will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

There has been talk that women’s tennis is beginning to form a “Big Three” of Rybakina, Swiatek and Sabalenka, and three-time Wimbledon champion Chris Evert believes that Rybakina has a slight edge to retaining her title.

“She’s got the perfect game for grass when everything is working, but everything has to be working,” she said when previewing the tournament for ESPN this week.

“It’s always tough to defend your title. I just feel like she’s shown a little vulnerability this year. She played a great, great match when she won the tournament, but at the same time I don’t know if she’s at that top form right now.

“You definitely have to be 100 per cent physically to play seven matches and to do things with your body that you’re not accustomed to doing versus a hard court or a clay court.”

United States veteran Venus Williams will face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in one of the standout matches of the first round.

American teenager Coco Gauff, who many are tipping for a long run, has a tough opener against fellow former French Open runner-up and compatriot Sofia Kenin.

The projected women’s quarter-finals based on seedings could see a clash between Swiatek and seventh seed Gauff while third seed Rybakina could face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek – who had to withdraw from the Bad Homburg semi-finals on Friday due to suspected food poisoning – is positioned to face American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.