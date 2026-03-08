Elena Rybakina holds off Hailey Baptiste in testing Indian Wells opener

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Elena Rybakina hits a shot during her second round match against Hailey Baptiste in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

INDIAN WELLS – Former champions Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina both survived some tense moments to punch their tickets to the third round at Indian Wells on March 7, with the latter saying that she has learnt not to rush her game.

World No. 2 Swiatek, who lifted the trophy in the prestigious ATP and WTA Masters 1000 in 2022 and 2024, got off to a hot start and worked through a testing finish to beat US qualifier Kayla Day 6-0, 7-6 (7-2).

Rybakina, the 2023 Indian Wells winner and the reigning Australian Open champion, found the going even tougher in a 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-2 victory over 43rd-ranked American Hailey Baptiste.

The Kazakh, seeded third behind world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Swiatek, needed all of her patience and resolve in the face of an aggressive attack from Baptiste.

“It was a really tough match today, but I’m super happy with the win,” Rybakina said.

“She played really well. She was staying aggressive. She has a good serve. I had my opportunities, didn’t get them from the beginning and then I was struggling in the second set, was rushing a bit.

“There are things for sure to improve on.”

After squandering an early break in the opening set, Rybakina fought off three set points to force the tiebreaker in which three forehand winners put her in command before she pocketed the set with another.

But she was broken twice in the second set, Baptiste taking advantage to serve it out after Rybakina double-faulted on break point to hand the American a 5-2 lead.

A shaky service game from Baptiste gave Rybakina a break for a 3-1 lead in the third and from there she was able to roll home.

Swiatek, meanwhile, sailed through her opening set against left-hander Day only for the 187th-ranked lefty to break the Polish star in the opening game of the second.

She battled back from 0-40 down to avoid falling in an 0-3, but when she fell behind 0-40 in the fifth game she couldn’t escape and Day gained another break to lead 5-1. Swiatek responded, winning five straight games as they went to the tiebreaker, in which she powered to a 5-0 lead.

“First set showed me exactly how to play, I just didn’t do that at the beginning of the second, so I knew that I can get back to that and turn things around,” she said. “I can be intense but more precise with my footwork and put pressure on my opponent.”

Swiatek, who is hoping a return to a venue she loves will kickstart a season in which fell in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and in Doha, next faces Greece’s Maria Sakkari, a 7-5, 6-0 winner over US wild card Lilli Tagger.

Russian 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, seeking to join Martina Navratilova as the only women to go back-to-back in Indian Wells, dominated Argentina’s Solana Sierra 6-0, 6-0. AFP