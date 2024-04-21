Elena Rybakina ends Iga Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

Poland's Iga Swiatek (right) congratulates Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, after their semi-final match. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 21, 2024, 01:12 AM
Published
Apr 21, 2024

STUTTGART, Germany - Elena Rybakina ended defending champion Iga Swiatek’s 10-match winning streak in Stuttgart on April 20 to reach the final of the clay-court tournament.

The fourth seed came through their semi-final clash 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, stunning the Polish world number one who had captured the last two titles at the German tournament.

Rybakina now boasts a 4-2 career head-to-head record against the four-time Grand Slam winner and will be playing in her fifth final of 2024 on Sunday.

“Like always it was a very tough match,” Rybakina said, of her opponent.

“My serve helped me a lot in important moments. I was fighting for the ball.

“It was such a close match. I’m really happy I managed to win and could show a good game.”

Winners of the Stuttgart tournament, sponsored by German automobile company Porsche, receive a car, but Rybakina revealed the prize would be of little use.

“I actually don’t have a driver’s licence,” said Rybakina, who has titles to her name this season in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi and runners-up spots at Doha and Miami.

Rybakina, 24, will face either Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk or Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion from the Czech Republic, in the April 21 final. AFP

