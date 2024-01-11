Ekaterina Alexandrova stuns Elena Rybakina to reach Adelaide semis

ADELAIDE – Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina was handed a humbling defeat ahead of 2024’s first Grand Slam, as the world No. 3 was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the unseeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Adelaide International quarter-finals on Jan 11.

The Russian-born Kazakh laid down a marker by beating Melbourne Park champion Aryna Sabalenka in last weekend’s Brisbane final but was well off the pace against world No. 21 Alexandrova as she sought a second win in their fourth meeting.

The top seed found herself 4-0 down following an error-prone start before clawing her way back with some fierce ball-striking, but the counter-punching Alexandrova held firm and broke again to clinch the opening set.

Rybakina, who meets Karolina Pliskova in her first clash at the Jan 14-28 Australian Open, fell behind even further in the next set and mounted another comeback before Alexandrova fought back from 0-40 down at 5-3 to clinch the win.

“Maybe it looked easy at some moments but it wasn’t because she’s a top player,” said Alexandrova.

“I didn’t have much expectation before the match. I just tried to play every single point no matter what... overall it was a difficult but good match.

“Especially against players like her, maybe you have only one or two possibilities during the whole match and if you don’t use it now, there’s not going to be any more. So it is very difficult.”

The Russian will next take on former world No. 5 Jelena Ostapenko, who continued to build momentum ahead of the Australian Open by reaching the Adelaide last four with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Marta Kostyuk.

The 12th-ranked Latvian made her Grand Slam breakthrough by winning the 2017 French Open title and is starting to rediscover her top form in Australia.

“It was a tough match, of course. But finally I won in two sets, I managed it,” Ostapenko said.

“I feel like I was striking the ball well today. Even in the first set when it was 5-2 to 5-5, I still was playing my game, and then at the end I found it. Just happy to be through.”

Second seed Jessica Pegula survived a scare before beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-7 (1-7), 7-5, 6-4 in the other quarter-final of the warmup event.

Daria Kasatkina is already through after receiving a walkover from Laura Siegemund.

At the Auckland Classic, top seed Ben Shelton advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena and will next take on Taro Daniel, who beat Alexandre Muller 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

Briton Cameron Norrie pulled out of his clash with Alejandro Tabilo after the second seed suffered a wrist injury, and the world No. 19 is now a doubt for the Australian Open. REUTERS, AFP