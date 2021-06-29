Easy comeback for Novak

LONDON • Sixteen of the scheduled 64 first-round matches at Wimbledon - 10 men's singles, including 10th seed Denis Shapovalov v Philipp Kohlschreiber and six women's singles, including Mihaela Buzarnescu against Venus Williams - were axed yesterday because of the rain.

But the crowd at least got to enjoy both the biggest upset of the day as well as the main man of the tournament in action.

Given the absence of third-ranked Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem and fitness doubts over Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite in London and his title bid was further strengthened after third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was upset by American Francis Tiafoe.

The Greek, who was defeated in the French Open final by Djokovic, lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, extending his awful record on grass here.

Tsitsipas has now exited in the first round in 2017, 2019 and this year, with a fourth-round appearance in 2018 marking his furthest progress, while Tiafoe recorded his biggest career win.

Savouring his win, the unseeded Tiafoe said: "You see me on the side courts, you might have seen a different performance today. Tsitsipas is going to do many great things... But not today."

Djokovic got his title defence under way, overcoming an early fright to fend off British teenager Jack Draper 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. The world No. 1 launched his quest for a sixth title as Wimbledon returned after a two-year absence.

The first match on Centre Court since Djokovic's nail-biting victory over Federer in the 2019 final - 716 days ago - was a classic David v Goliath clash.

While there was to be no dream Grand Slam debut for 19-year-old Draper, the grass-court match proved the perfect way to bring the All England Club back to life after its enforced silence.

Djokovic has never lost a Major match to a player ranked as low as world No. 253 Draper, but initially struggled to find his footing on the greasy turf. Twice Djokovic found himself on his backside in the first set and, with the roof closed because of the rain that also delayed play on the outside courts, it seemed a shock might be brewing.

But the Serb is not a 19-time Major champion for nothing and after dominating the second set in 26 minutes, it was straightforward enough for the 34-year-old.

"It feels great seeing everyone and being back on the most sacred tennis court in the world," Djokovic, who is bidding to win a record-equalling 20th Slam title, said. "It was very sad last year Wimbledon was cancelled but really glad the sport is back."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

Day 2: Singtel TV Ch114/116 & StarHub Ch208/210, 6pm